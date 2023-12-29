© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
The Florida Roundup

2023: Florida’s year in review

Published December 29, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST
AP / WLRN News / WUSF Public Media

Florida’s governor runs for president; hundreds of books are removed from school libraries; and a booming job market bumps against skyrocketing home insurance and inflation.

A lot happened for the Sunshine State in 2023.

We close out the year by taking a look back at some of the biggest stories from across the state.

Guests:

  • Mary Ellen Klas, politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. 
  • Scott Maxwell, metro columnist for the Orlando Sentinel.  
  • Kimberly Leonard, reporter and author of Florida Playbook for Politico.
The Florida Roundup
