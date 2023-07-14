Inflation remains high in Florida; record warm ocean threatens coral reefs

Many people have flocked to Florida for the promise of sunny skies and cheaper living. But with the state named the highest in the nation for inflation — how affordable is it to live here?

We talk about what’s driving up the cost of living and how Floridians are coping with the rising prices.

Guests:



Sean Snaith , director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting, University of Central Florida.

, director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting, University of Central Florida. Jim Saunders , executive editor of the News Service of Florida.

, executive editor of the News Service of Florida. Gabriella Paul , reporter for WUSF News.

, reporter for WUSF News. Jeff Johnson, AARP Florida state director.

Record warm ocean temperatures threaten coral reef

Florida’s coral reefs are in hot water … literally.

While we’ve been sweating through a blistering heat wave on land, ocean temperatures around Everglades National Park are also about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Scientists say the marine heat wave is "totally extreme" and poses a threat to coral reefs and other vulnerable underwater ecosystems.

Guest:

Jack Prator, reporter covering climate and Tampa Bay beaches for the Tampa Bay Times.

