The Florida Roundup

Migrant flights; insurers leaving Florida

By Bridget O'Brien
Published June 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT
Florida Immigrant Coalition

The state of Florida transported more migrants across the country. This time the asylum seekers were flown from the U.S. Texas border in El Paso to Sacramento, California. We take a closer look at the state’s newly expanded migrant flight program. Plus, we also hear more about the response on the ground in Sacramento.

Guests:

  • Ana Ceballos, politics and policy reporter for the Miami Herald. 
  • Nicole Nixon, reporter covering politics and government for CapRadio. 

Why are more property insurers leaving the state? 

While most Floridians know how to prepare for hurricane — such as stocking up on water and canned goods and having a plan of evacuation — it’s also time to review your insurance coverage.

But as of this week, there are fewer insurance companies available to Florida homeowners who also face ever-increasing premiums. We speak with a national insurance expert about the state’s growing insurance crisis.

Guest:

  • Mark Friedlander, spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute.
The Florida Roundup
Bridget O'Brien
Bridget O’Brien is an award-winning, versatile audio producer with more than eight years of experience in radio, audience engagement and storytelling across a diverse range of outlets. You can reach Bridget at bobrien@wjct.org.
