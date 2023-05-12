New laws on immigration and unions 

This week on The Florida Roundup, we discuss sweeping legislation that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law. The bill targets illegal immigration in part by ramping up requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of its employees.

Under the new law, the state may impose penalties on a person if they knowingly employ, hire, recruit or refer for private or public employment, an individual unauthorized to work.

Guests:



Ana Ceballos , politics and policy reporter for the Miami Herald.

, politics and policy reporter for the Miami Herald. Esteban Wood, policy director for WeCount!.

New rule eliminates automatic dues for teachers' unions

A newly implemented bill adds restrictions to public employee unions including eliminating automatic payroll deductions for dues.

The rules apply to teachers, municipal workers and some health care providers but not unions that represent first responders. Proponents of the measure call it “paycheck protection,” but critics say it's a politically motivated attack.

Guest:

