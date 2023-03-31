Florida lawmakers look to ease gun regulations while restricting abortion rights

Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill the Legislature sent Thursday to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he’ll sign it into law.

The legislation removes the requirement that people obtain state concealed-carry weapons licenses before they can carry guns. That process includes background checks and firearms training.

Instead, individuals need only to have a valid ID while carrying concealed weapons. However, those prohibited from carrying or buying guns under current state laws would still be restricted.

Six-week abortion ban nears final vote

The Florida Senate this week advanced a bill that would prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. It’s positioned for a full vote Monday.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Erin Grall, R-Fort Pierce, who said the Senate’s proposed budget includes $474.7 million to go toward parenting-support services including “continued funding for extended postpartum care coverage for women enrolled in Medicaid and receiving chip Medicaid benefits.” Yet millions of Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic protections expire this weekend.

Republican senators rejected a series of proposed changes sought by Democrats including an exception if giving birth would cause the mother severe mental impairment and the removal of the 24-hour waiting period required before a woman can get an abortion.

The House version of the bill cleared its final committee stop Thursday and is ready for a floor vote. Last year, lawmakers approved a 15-week abortion limit. That law is being challenged in the state Supreme Court.

