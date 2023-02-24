© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
florida roundup larger square.png
The Florida Roundup

Students walk out over diversity and inclusion; also, Florida executes a killer

By Heather Schatz
Published February 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST
IMG_1683.jpg
Claire Heddles
/
WJCT News
Students from the University of North Florida confront President Moez Limayem on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Students across Florida walked out to protest the loss of DEI programming and student clubs.

On this week’s program, we delved into why Florida students staged a statewide campus walkout this week. Our guests were Meghan Bowman, reporter for WUSF; Ben Braver, head of the student group Stand For Freedom at the University of South Florida; and Andy Pham, a member of Stand For Freedom at the University of South Florida.

We also discussed Florida’s death penalty laws with Craig Trocino, director of the Miami Law Innocence Clinic, and Jim Saunders, executive editor of the News Service of Florida.

And, we concluded with a closer look at a giant blob of seaweed making its way toward the Sunshine State with Kimberly Miller, reporter with the Palm Beach Post.

The Florida Roundup
Stay Connected
Heather Schatz
Heather is the senior producer of WJCT 89.9 FM talk shows including First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross, the Florida Roundup and What's Health Got to Do with It?
See stories by Heather Schatz