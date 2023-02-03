Concealed carry; diversity, equity and inclusion

Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed.

If the legislation passes, Florida would become the 26th state to allow people to carry concealed loaded guns without permits. The so-called “permitless carry” bill has the backing of the Florida Sheriffs Association, although sheriffs in Central and South Florida have spoken out against it.

At the same time, the first week of February is National Gun Violence Survivors Week because more people die from gun violence by early February in the U.S. than in an entire calendar year in other high-income countries.

This month also marks the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. That sparked the first major gun safety reform legislation in the state in decades.

Guest:

Diversity, equity and inclusion

DeSantis has proposed a slate of changes to Florida’s university system that could shake up diversity, equity and inclusion programs as well as faculty tenure at campuses across the state.

DeSantis is asking the Legislature in the upcoming session to eliminate all state funding toward those programs. He also wants legislators to pass a measure that would give university officials the power to launch a tenure review at any time.

It’s the latest in the governor’s push to reshape Florida’s colleges and universities into more conservative-leaning institutions, along with K-12 schools.

DeSantis recently appointed six new trustees to the board of Sarasota-based New College of Florida, and last year, his chief of staff helped former Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse navigate the University of Florida application process to become president of the state's flagship university.

Guests: