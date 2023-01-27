DeSantis’ ‘war on woke’ faces pushback; teachers cover classroom libraries fearing felony charges

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “war on woke” is getting pushback from high school students and high profile lawyer Ben Crump.

That’s after the Department of Education rejected an advanced placement African American studies course.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. tweeted: “We proudly require the teaching of African American history. We do not accept woke indoctrination masquerading as education.”

On Tuesday, the College Board said it would revise the course. On Wednesday, Crump held a news conference in Tallahassee to announce he would file a lawsuit on behalf of three Leon County students if DeSantis doesn’t allow the course to be taught.

Guests:



Shevrin Jones , Democratic state senator from Miami-Dade County.

, Democratic state senator from Miami-Dade County. Larry Rivers , author and distinguished professor of history at FAMU.

, author and distinguished professor of history at FAMU. Will Brown, Jacksonville Today reporter

Teachers face felony charges over classroom libraries

Teachers in Manatee County have been told to cover their bookshelves until all books can be reviewed or risk prosecution.

Under new state standards, teachers who are found with inappropriate books or books that have not been vetted by media specialists could be charged with a third-degree felony.

Among the guidelines: Books must be “free of pornography” and “appropriate for the age and level group.” Media specialists tasked with reviewing the books are also told to avoid material that could lead to “indoctrination.”

Guests:

