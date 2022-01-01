The Florida Roundup
Fridays at 12 noon
Hosted by Melissa Ross, Tom Hudson
Each week Melissa Ross of WJCT and Tom Hudson of WLRN in Miami, along with a panel of journalists from around the state, discuss the week in Florida news on the Florida Roundup.
Ways To Connect
Twitter: @FloridaRoundup
(305) - 995-1800
-
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis leveled a new threat against Florida municipalities, saying that any city or county that requires its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $5,000 fine per employee.
-
COVID cases have surged in Florida in the past few weeks amid a plateau of vaccination rates and the spread of the Delta variant.
-
President Joe Biden arrived this week in Surfside, where he met with the first responders and families affected by the Champlain Towers collapse and pledged that the federal government will pick up 100% of the costs of the response to the collapse.
-
South Florida Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz joined the Florida Roundup to talk about the tragedy and how the state has responded to it.
-
The Villages has emerged as one of the fastest growing communities in the country. WMFE's Joe Byrnes and Policy and Planning Director of 1000 Friends of Florida Jane West joined us to discuss all of this, and how fast devlopment across the state is putting extreme pressures on the environment.
-
More jobs are returning to Florida as the pandemic-induced recession - which put thousands out of work - comes to an end. However, many companies say that they are having a hard time finding people to fill them.
-
On today’s program, we took a closer look at the continued controversy around Florida’s “anti-riot bill” or HB-1, which Governor DeSantis signed into law on Monday.
-
Florida is now a hotspot for the more contagious strain of COVID-19, which originated in the United Kingdom.The Biden Administration has discussed the idea of possible new travel restrictions, aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, but the potential of new restrictions was met with opposition from leading Florida Republicans.
-
On Monday, which was the deadline to register to vote in Florida, the state’s voter registration website crashed. Governor Ron DeSantis extended the registration deadline to this past Tuesday at 7 p.m., but voters’ rights groups sued, arguing voters should have more time.
-
Late last week, Governor DeSantis reopened the state for business under Phase 3. Among other things, that means that most restaurants and bars can now be open at full capacity. He also eliminated fines against anyone ticketed for breaking local mask orders.