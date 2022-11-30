An idea is the one gift that you can hang onto even after you've given it away. Welcome to TED Radio Hour hosted by Guy Raz – a journey through fascinating ideas: astonishing inventions, fresh approaches to old problems, new ways to think and create.

Based on Talks given by riveting speakers on the world-renowned TED stage, each show is centered on a common theme – such as the source of happiness, crowd-sourcing innovation, power shifts, or inexplicable connections – and injects soundscapes and conversations that bring these ideas to life.

TED Radio Hour is a co-production of NPR and TED.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 25 years ago, TED has grown into a global platform for identifying and spreading those world-changing ideas. The annual TED Conference and TEDGlobal Conferences invite the world's leading thinkers and doers to speak for up to 18 minutes. Their talks are then made available, free, at TED.com and through TED distribution partners.