Produced by NPR in Washington, D.C., Morning Edition draws on reporting from correspondents based in 13 countries around the world, and producers and reporters in 19 locations in the U.S. Their reporting is supplemented by NPR member station reporters across the country and a strong corps of independent producers and reporters in the public radio system.
-
They flee their homes not solely because of climatic changes that make it difficult to earn a living but also because of violence sparked by the competition for dwindling resources.
-
Iowa has long been the first state to nominate Democrats to the White House, but President Biden wants to change that. He has proposed elevating South Carolina to the first spot.
-
Closing arguments are underway in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York. Defense attorneys claim a former senior executive committed crimes to benefit himself.
-
While he was giving a speech in the U.S., French President Macron threw shade on baguettes that are made anywhere outside of France. He called the French baguette "250 grams of magic and perfection."
-
Cyril Ramaphosa is also facing the threat of impeachment over charges of alleged corruption and a story that centers on a sofa stuffed with cash.
-
Vic Clinco in High Point, N.C., has close to 11,000 bottles of hot sauce in his basement, according to WCNC-TV. He says his goal is to have so many bottles that there is no wall left in sight.
-
NPR's A Martinez talks to Mark Cancian, senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies' International Security program, about government oversight of U.S. aid to Ukraine.
-
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in President Biden's student loan relief program in February. The court's action means the rollout of debt cancellation will remain blocked until then.
-
The recent protests against the Chinese government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. There are some signs though that protests have been a catalyst for change.
-
Vinod Kumar of India and Anish Adhikari of Nepal are among the many migrant workers who helped build the stadiums. Adhikari says he was misled about working conditions. Kumar died on the job.
-
A recap of the glamor, entertainment, toasts and celebrity sightings — and a bit of the diplomacy, too — of President Biden's first state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron.
-
In this week's StoryCorps, two sisters talk to a man who knew their late brother and took his last name as a way of honoring him.
Every weekday for over three decades, Morning Edition has taken listeners around the country and the world with two hours of multi-faceted stories and commentaries that inform, challenge and occasionally amuse. Morning Edition is the most listened-to news radio program in the country.
A bi-coastal, 24-hour news operation, Morning Edition is hosted by Steve Inskeep, Leila Fadel, Rachel Martin and A Martínez. These hosts often get out from behind the anchor desk and travel around the world to report on the news firsthand.
Produced and distributed by NPR in Washington, D.C., Morning Edition draws on reporting from correspondents based around the world, and producers and reporters in locations in the United States. This reporting is supplemented by NPR Member Station reporters across the country as well as independent producers and reporters throughout the public radio system.
Since its debut on November 5, 1979, Morning Edition has garnered broadcasting's highest honors, including the George Foster Peabody Award and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.