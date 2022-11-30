Classical 24

Classical programming on 90.7 WMFE brings listeners some of the most beautiful music in the world. Drawn from the heart of the Classical and Romantic repertoires, our programs create the perfect radio companion for lovers of good music.Classical programming on 90.7 WMFE brings listeners some of the most beautiful music in the world. Drawn from the heart of the Classical and Romantic repertoires, our programs create the perfect radio companion for lovers of good music.



Eleven hosts carefully craft each broadcast. Lively, engaging, and knowledgeable, they illuminate the music they present with well-researched insightful information, taking care that every program is accessible and stimulating for novices and aficionados alike.