All Things Considered is the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country. The hosts and a variety of commentators interview newsmakers and contribute their own reporting.
-
The Supreme Court will hear challenges to President Biden's student debt relief program.
-
A new congressional report finds that financial technology companies enabled fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave forgivable loans to small businesses during the pandemic.
-
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is talking about the final days of his crypto company. He's presenting as someone who didn't fully understand the finances of his multi-billion dollar company.
-
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Joseph McCartin, executive director of the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, about Biden's track record on labor.
-
President Biden rolled out the red carpet for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House Wednesday for a formal state visit. NPR takes a look at the pomp and the diplomacy.
-
NPR's Ari Shapiro speak with political scientist Erica Chenoweth, who studies civil resistance movements, about the protests China and Iran.
-
History is made as the first all-female referee team officiates the World Cup match between Costa Rica and Germany.
-
Director Sarah Polley's adaptation of the novel "Women Talking" by Miriam Toews is about women in an isolated religious colony who break the silence about abuse at the hands of the colony's men.
-
The Food and Drug Administration is likely to propose easing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men.
-
Closing arguments began in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York Thursday. The company's lawyers say it can't be held accountable for crimes executives committed to benefit themselves.
-
Presidential hopefuls have long faced their first tests with voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. But Democrats are shaking up the calendar with states like Nevada angling to go first.
-
At a school district in Texas, mental health professional training to address grief and trauma is healing for school-based therapists and social workers who lost loved ones during the pandemic.
On May 3, 1971, at 5 p.m., All Things Considered debuted on 90 public radio stations.
In the 40 years since, almost everything about the program has changed, from the hosts, producers, editors and reporters to the length of the program, the equipment used and even the audience.
However there is one thing that remains the same: each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound.
All Things Considered is the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country. Every weekday the two-hour show is hosted by Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly, Ari Shapiro and Juana Summers. In 1977, ATC expanded to seven days a week with a one-hour show on Saturdays and Sundays, which is hosted by Michel Martin.
During each broadcast, stories and reports come to listeners from NPR reporters and correspondents based throughout the United States and the world. The hosts interview newsmakers and contribute their own reporting. Rounding out the mix are the disparate voices of a variety of commentators.
-
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rep. Katherine Clark on her election as House Minority Whip.
-
Bats have an impressive vocal range of up to seven octaves. To make their low-frequency calls, researchers say bats use the same trick as death metal growlers and throat singers.
-
The lack of nursing home beds means that U.S. hospitals are caring for patients who don't need to be hospitalized but have nowhere else to go.
-
Power broker Robert Moses is seen as a villain now, but he transformed the urban landscape, sometimes for good. The play "Straight Line Crazy" starring Ralph Fiennes explores his legacy.
-
After the pandemic caused limited attendance in 2021, New Yorkers filled Rockefeller Center for the annual Christmas tree lighting.
-
French President Emmanuel Macron visits Washington for his second state visit. He's expected to discuss Europe's industrial concerns and the Ukraine war with President Biden and congressional leaders.
-
The U.S. and its allies will try two new tactics to cut Russia's profits: Europe will ban Russian crude imports and the G7 will impose a price cap on the oil Russia sells to other parts of the world.
-
If you take a peek at the World Cup sidelines, you'll notice there's kind of a fashion show going on. Soccer managers are bringing their best looks to the field.
-
An experimental drug appears to slow memory loss. Researchers say people with early Alzheimer's who got the drug for 18 months experienced 27% less cognitive decline than people who got a placebo.
-
Catskills comedian Freddie Roman, former dean of The Friars Club, died Saturday at age 85.