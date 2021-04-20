 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Should states set pot policy by its potency? Some say yes

by The Associated Press (AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A debate about whether to set marijuana policy based on potency is spreading as more states legalize cannabis.

Under a law signed last month, New York will tax recreational marijuana based on its amount of THC. That’s the main intoxicating chemical in cannabis.

Illinois imposed a potency-related tax when recreational pot sales began last year. Vermont is limiting THC content when its legal market opens as soon as next year. Supporters say such measures will protect public health.

Opponents argue that THC limits could drive people to buy illegally and amount to beginning a ban on pot again.


