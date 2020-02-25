 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Should dogs do No. 1 on the street? Wildwood considers the question

by (WMFE)

Dog walkers in Wildwood sidestepped a sticky situation Monday night.

One homeowner asked for an ordinance against pets urinating on public streets. The city looked into it and, on Monday, said no.

Deborah Beck brought photos of the pee-stained street near her home in the Village of McClure.

One of her neighbors routinely walks her dogs there. And Beck said it’s smelly, unsightly and hard to avoid.

The city’s police chief spoke with the neighbor’s husband, who said they don’t want the dogs to make yellow spots on the lawn.

Some cities – like Leesburg, Clermont and Minneola – have rules against pets urinating in public areas. But Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf is concerned about law enforcement issues down the road, when the city has grown to 50,000 or a 100,000.

He said residents may cite the ordinance to hound them over petty violations. He doesn’t want to pay an officer to investigate those things.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP