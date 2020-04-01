Short Bursts Of Joy To Change Your Mood
There are plenty of binge recommendations out there if you find yourself with a lot of free time in isolation. But with work at home, and kids at home, and everything else going on, you might be busier than ever. That’s why our focus today is happiness in small bites. Quick jolts of energy to brighten up even the worst days.
Show Notes:
- Glen recommends: The Twitter accounts Satisfying Daily (@satisfyingdaily) and Perfectly Cut Screams (@AAAAAGGHHHH), and “Kitty Girl” finale, from Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3
- Stephen recommends: Stella’s Best Leaf Jumps Of All Time and The Swell Season with Moji Abiola at Warehouse Live in Houston
- Linda recommends: Sports broadcaster Joe Buck’s videos and Darlene Love performing “River Deep — Mountain High” on Late Show With David Letterman
The audio was produced and edited by Mike Katzif and Jessica Reedy.
