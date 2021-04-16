 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Sheriff’s corporal retires amid investigation of racist post

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Jack Prommel

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A supervisor in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office retired amid an internal investigation into a Facebook post that shared a video from a page that supports white supremacist beliefs.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Cpl. Danny Weil shared the post in July which depicted multiple clips of mostly Black people “violently attacking” primarily white people.

The report said Weil wrote, “So disgusting,” as he shared the video to his Facebook page. The video drew racist comments, which the deputy engaged in. The report was finalized in September.

Spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the newspaper the recommended discipline would have been termination.


