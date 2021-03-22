Shark bites 9-year-old boy as he body surfed in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Minnesota couple says their 9-year-old son was bitten by a shark as he body surfed in Miami Beach.
Kristine Weiskopf told WPLG she and her son Jay were in the water for only a few minutes when the shark bit the boy.
She says she was holding his hand when a shark bit the boy on the shoulder. She says a chunk of skin missing was from his shoulder.
A Miami Beach Fire Rescue crew took the child to the hospital where surgeons closed the wound.
