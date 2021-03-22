 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Shark bites 9-year-old boy as he body surfed in Miami Beach

by The Associated Press (AP)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Minnesota couple says their 9-year-old son was bitten by a shark as he body surfed in Miami Beach.

Kristine Weiskopf told WPLG she and her son Jay were in the water for only a few minutes when the shark bit the boy.

She says she was holding his hand when a shark bit the boy on the shoulder. She says a chunk of skin missing was from his shoulder.

A Miami Beach Fire Rescue crew took the child to the hospital where surgeons closed the wound.


