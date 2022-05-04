Share your mother’s favorite expression, be it wise, witty, withering or wonderful

As Mother’s Day approaches, we want to do something to recognize how wise and witty moms of all kinds can be.

So we’re asking WMFE readers and listeners to call in and record their mother’s favorite expression. You may want to tell us a story about it, explain what it says about her, or share what it means to you.

But first be sure to leave your name and tell us where you’re calling from.

The number to call is 352-388-1703.

We hope to use some of these stories on the radio and still more here on WMFE.org.