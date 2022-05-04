 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Share your mother’s favorite expression, be it wise, witty, withering or wonderful

As Mother’s Day approaches, we want to do something to recognize how wise and witty moms of all kinds can be.

So we’re asking WMFE readers and listeners to call in and record their mother’s favorite expression. You may want to tell us a story about it, explain what it says about her, or share what it means to you.

But first be sure to leave your name and tell us where you’re calling from.

The number to call is 352-388-1703.

We hope to use some of these stories on the radio and still more here on WMFE.org.


