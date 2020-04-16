Shake Up At DEO; Task Force To Advise On Reopening Economy; Floridians Can Use SNAP Benefits To Buy Groceries Online: Your Coronavirus Update For 04/16

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.





Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Leadership shakeup at DEO

Tom Urban, WLRN

Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson has been removed from oversight of Florida’s troubled CONNECT reemployment system, which continues to draw complaints, with a record number of unemployment applications over the past month.

Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter was put in charge of the coronavirus response at the unemployment agency.

Satter has already helped get more than 100 computers servers to increase the capacity of the unemployment system, which was forced to offer paper applications and to bring in more than 1,000 people to handle calls from those filing claims.

Speaking to reporters at the capitol, DeSantis said that he hopes Satter will “rattle the cage” of the agency that has been unable to provide daily updates on state and federal claims.

“I ask for the numbers every morning, and that’s one of the reasons why we want Jon in there. We need to know exactly how many claims are paid, not just on a daily basis but really on an hourly basis. So, that’s just a change that needs to be done.”

Satter had worked in the private sector prior to being appointed by DeSantis to run DMS, an agency that oversees the state’s information technology.

Lawson remains with the DEO, where he was appointed to by DeSantis in December 2018. The governor says his new role will be “non-COVID-related.”

DeSantis assembling task force for input on re-opening state’s economy

Ryan Dailey, WFSU

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s appointing a task force that will inform state officials on when and how to re-open Florida’s economy. The governor says he wants to tap experts in business, education, elected office and “all kinds of things” for input.

“I’ll be seeking advice and ideas on pretty much everything under the sun: small biz, agriculture, restaurants, tourism, large events, conventions, recreation, international travel, K-12 as well as higher education,” said DeSantis.

“There are a whole host of things we need to be thinking about.”

DeSantis expects names for that task force to be published by the end of the week.

Pilot program allows Floridians to use SNAP benefits to buy groceries online

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Floridians will be able to use SNAP benefits to buy food online based on a pilot program that begins at five Tallahassee Walmarts today.

Florida Retail Federation spokeswoman Amanda Bevis said by Monday other groceries statewide will be added to the list.

“We want Florida families to support the Florida retail stores, and so providing additional ways for them to use their benefits to purchase what they need from Florida retailers seemed like a really good solution.”

SNAP benefits can only be used to buy eligible food items. It cannot be used to pay for home delivery.

