Severe Weather and Storm Tracking
Phil Klotzbach, senior research scientist at CSU’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences, said he characterizes this season as “the most abnormal, normal hurricane season on record.”
The potential for several rounds of strong thunderstorms comes only a few days after the last storm system.
A storm system impacting the Central Gulf Coast is expected to create unsettled weather in Florida's Panhandle Saturday night and early Sunday. Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will be possible as a broken line of thunderstorms tracks through the region.
FEMA announced this week that the agency is extending the deadline for survivors of Hurricane Ian to apply for federal assistance. The new deadline to submit an application is Jan. 12, 2023.
Travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving could be slowed due to periods of heavy rain in parts of Florida through Wednesday.
Florida is a magnet for retirees — not just for those who can afford exclusive gated communities, but also for those on fixed incomes. Now, many face a wrenching reality: rebuilding is not an option.
Florida is looking at a warmer and drier than average winter season according to outlooks from NOAA. This follows a trend of higher-than-average temperatures in the last month and a drought persisting on the Panhandle due to low precipitation rates. Hurricane Nicole helped alleviate dry conditions mostly across Central and North Central Florida.
In the immediate aftermath of a storm, the race is on to clear roads, collect debris, restore power and deliver food and water. But the window to prevent mold from growing in your home is tight, as short as a day, until the inhabitants in that home are at risk of invasive mold diseases (IMD).
Hundreds of apartments and mobile home lots were flooded at the Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village after Hurricane Ian, and it was under a mandatory evacuation for weeks.
Tropical Storm Nicole has weakened to a tropical depression as it crosses the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia.