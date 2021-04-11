 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Parts of the Florida Peninsula

by Athena Masson (Florida Storms)

Photo: Florida Storms

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for central parts of the Florida Peninsula until 4:00PM EST.

The watch area extends from southern parts of the Big Bend, across to the Atlantic coastlines, and down to the north of the Lake Okeechobee area. Major metropolitan cities include, but are not limited to: Tampa, Orlando, Daytona, St. Petersburg, and Melbourne.

A squall line is expected to develop over the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning and approach Gulf coast areas by the mid to late morning. Ahead of this line, strong, potentially damaging winds will be possible, with winds in excess of 60 mph. Small hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible as these storms move through the region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that atmospheric conditions are conducive to create thunderstorms which may reach severe levels. Make sure that you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings today and seek shelter as these storms move through.


