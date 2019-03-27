 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Severe Thunderstorm Causes Damage to Houses and Cars in Brevard County

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
It started at the Brevard-Orange County line near Christmas and traveled South, bringing with it golf-ball sized hail. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

It started at the Brevard-Orange County line near Christmas and traveled South, bringing with it golf-ball sized hail. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A severe thunderstorm caused damage throughout Brevard County today.

It started at the Brevard-Orange County line near Christmas and traveled South, bringing with it golf-ball sized hail.

The County’s Emergency Management Director Kimberly Prosser says it damaged cars and houses from Port St. John to Melbourne Beach.

“We have seen multiple reports of hail from probably nickel sized to golf ball sized. We’ve seen some wind damage reports, some hail damage reports, and there’s quite a bit of street flooding right now.”

The storm also downed power lines and caused a brush fire.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Spratt  says a gale forming in the Atlantic will bring strong winds overnight.

“So we’ll be having wind gusts in the 30 to 35 mile per hour range through this afternoon and into tonight as well. Especially right along the coast line those winds will be strongest maybe up to 40 miles per hour on the beaches.”

He says El Nino weather conditions will increase the chances of these types of storms throughout the spring.

For more breaking weather alerts check out the National Weather Service’s website or follow them on Twitter @NWSMelbourne.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP