 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Senator Marco Rubio Calls For Bipartisan Approach To Re-Opening Florida After The Coronavirus Pandemic

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mike Petrucci @mikepetrucci

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Senator Marco Rubio wants a bipartisan approach to re-opening Florida’s economy. 

The Republican Senator from South Florida made the call today with two Democratc state lawmakers, State Representative Shevrin Jones and State Senator Oscar Braynon. Rubio says he’s not sure when stay-at-home orders should be lifted, but these decisions should be made soon. 

“You cannot keep the country and our community in this situation for 18 months, twelve months. I don’t even know if you can keep it for six months.”

Rubio says the state should be prepared to manage rather than eliminate the risk from coronavirus. 

He says reopening the state depends on  factors like the availability of rapid coronavirus testing, hospital capacity, and the timeline for vaccine development. 

Across the aisle, Braynon agreed. 

He said keeping businesses closed is not a viable solution for working class families who live paycheck to paycheck.

“There are some people that are just like, ‘Look, I don’t have the money to buy the groceries if I’m not at work’.”

Like Rubio, Braynon says he’s not sure when businesses should be allowed to reopen. 

He says the decision needs to balance economic well-being with the personal health of essential workers who have already been hard-hit by the pandemic.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP