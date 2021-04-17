Senate President Hints At Special Session For Seminal Gambling Agreement

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson says he’s hopeful this could be the year the state inks a new gambling deal with the Seminole Indian Tribe.

But he says it might have to happen during a special session.

“We’re in a reasonable place that a compact could get finished sometime this year. Maybe in the next week or two, maybe in a special session. And I’m not pushing that off. These are complex issues and it takes awhile. I believe we are engaged properly to try to get that completed.”

A new gambling agreement with the tribe would mean Seminole Casinos could offer more kinds of games like craps and roulette.

It would also mean the tribe would resume making “revenue sharing” payments to the state in exchange for exclusive rights to offer those games.