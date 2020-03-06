 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Senate OKs Bill to Educate Floridians about 1920 Race Riots in Ocoee

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

Children will learn about the Ocoee Race Riots. Photo: Sincerely Media @sincerelymedia

A 100-year-old Election Day massacre of African-Americans in a small central Florida town could become part of school lessons and Museum of Florida History exhibits.

The Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would help educate Floridians about the Ocoee Election Day Riots. The 1920 riots began after an effort to register black voters.

One of the organizers was lynched, and a white mob set fire to all the town’s black homes.

An estimated 60 black residents were killed. The bill seeks to incorporate lessons about the riots in the state’s black history curriculum.

It also directs the Department of State to promote conversation about the massacre.


