Sen. Scott’s Republican Response To Biden’s Address, Annotated

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., pictured at the Republican National Convention on Aug. 24, 2020, is giving the Republican response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday.

Image credit: Susan Walsh

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott delivers the official Republican response to President Biden’s address to Congress.

Scott, the lone Black GOP senator, will speak after Biden concludes his remarks Wednesday night.

When Scott was announced for the role, he said in a statement that he would be “sharing Republicans’ optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families.”

Below the video player, NPR reporters are providing live fact checks and analysis of Scott’s remarks. (You can also listen to NPR’s live special coverage.)

