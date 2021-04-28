 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Sen. Scott’s Republican Response To Biden’s Address, Annotated

by NPR Staff (NPR)

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., pictured at the Republican National Convention on Aug. 24, 2020, is giving the Republican response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday.
Image credit: Susan Walsh

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott delivers the official Republican response to President Biden’s address to Congress.

Scott, the lone Black GOP senator, will speak after Biden concludes his remarks Wednesday night.

When Scott was announced for the role, he said in a statement that he would be “sharing Republicans’ optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families.”

Below the video player, NPR reporters are providing live fact checks and analysis of Scott’s remarks. (You can also listen to NPR’s live special coverage.)

Loading…

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP