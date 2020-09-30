 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Sen. Javier Rodriguez Says Amendment Is Only Way Florida Will See Minimum Wage Hike

by Ryan Dailey (WFSU)

Photo: Brooke Cagle

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment to raise the state’s minimum wage are making a last-minute appeal to voters before the November election. WFSU’s Ryan Dailey has more.

Democratic Florida Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez hosted a media call Tuesday in support of Amendment 2, which would incrementally raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.

Rodriguez says voters who want Florida’s minimum wage boosted won’t see it done by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

“The leadership we need is not in the legislature, unfortunately – the majority control there. We as voters and everyday people, rely on the citizens’ initiative process,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was joined by other supporters of the proposed amendment. Among them was president of labor union federation, the Florida AFL-CIO, Rich Templin, who argued a phased minimum wage hike in Seattle boosted the economy there before COVID-19 disruptions.

Earlier this week, Republican state House speaker Chris Sprowls participated in a media call to publicly oppose the amendment.

Sprowls says wages are raised naturally in a competitive market, which he asserts Florida has – giving the state an edge in attracting businesses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has questioned enacting a wage hike via constitutional amendment, saying it’s not a good idea because a subsequent amendment would be the only way to revise or cancel it.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP