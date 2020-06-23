Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg indicted on federal charges

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A federal grand jury has indicted Seminole County Tax Collector Joel M. Greenberg on charges of stalking and identity theft.

Federal prosecutors describe an elaborate smear campaign against a political opponent.

They say he sent bogus letters and created a fake Facebook account last fall to falsely accuse the opponent, who is a school employee, of sexual misconduct with a student.

Prosecutors also allege that Greenberg, 35, of Lake Mary, used a fake Twitter account — created using the opponent’s name and photo — to falsely paint him as a segregationist who favored white supremacy.

Only one of his opponents in the GOP primary is a teacher. But Brian Beute declined to confirm that he was the target of the alleged smear campaign. He referred all questions to the U-S Attorney’s Office.

The indictment was filed on filed last week but was disclosed on Tuesday.

Greenberg could not be reached for comment.

J.R. Kroll, his other GOP opponent, said he was not the target. But Kroll says he knew there was a good chance Greenberg would “implode.”

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Lynn Moira Dictor on Nov. 3. Dani Mora Day, who has no party affiliation, has also qualified to run.