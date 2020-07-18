 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Seminole County tax collector faces new federal charges

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who was charged last month with creating fake social media accounts that falsely suggested a political opponent favored white supremacy, is now facing additional charges that he used driver’s licenses turned into his office to create fake ID cards for himself.

Federal prosecutors this week filed new charges of identity theft and producing false documents against Joel Greenberg, who resigned after his arrest last month.

He was elected to office in the Orlando suburb in 2016.

Officials say no other employees in the tax collector’s office was involved in the alleged crime.


