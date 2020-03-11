 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Charges Suspect with Murder in Overdose Death of 19-Year-Old Woman

by (WMFE)

Jessica Ackerman died on January 24, 2020. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in the overdose death of a local woman.

26-year-old Daniel Bachert administered a lethal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl to 19-year-old Jessica Ackerman at a house party in January. 


Sheriff Dennis Lemma says deputies charged Bachert with murder not only because he administered fentanyl to an unsuspecting Ackerman, who thought she was taking heroin. 

But Lemma says a roommate testified that Bachert went to bed instead of getting help for Ackerman when she started to overdose.

“It is chilling to think about. That all of this could have been prevented if somebody in that house had taken action the moment she started to demonstrate overdose symptoms.”

Jessica Ackerman’s mom Nancy says they’re not seeking revenge by pressing charges against Bachert.

“Our hope and I think Jessica’s too is that in pursuing this case at least one child can be saved and no other family has to go through this loss.”

Bachert was scheduled to make his first court appearance this afternoon.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says it will not prosecute Bachert’s roommate as long as he continues to cooperate as a witness in the investigation. 

Florida has a Good Samaritan Act in place that protects people from being prosecuted on drug charges if they call 911 to get help for someone else who is experiencing an overdose.

If you’d like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.


Danielle Prieur

