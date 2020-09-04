Seminole County Schools Superintendent Walt Griffin Announces Retirement

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Seminole County Superintendent Walt Griffin announced Friday he’ll retire at the end of the school year. Griffin has been superintendent for the past 9 years.

Griffin said he originally planned to submit his retirement last spring but then coronavirus hit.

In a pre-taped Facebook message, Griffin said now he’ll step down in Spring 2021.

“I’m retiring to enjoy my family. I’m not retiring to find a different district or job,” Griffin said.

“I will miss you the wonderful people in this organization more than anything. And certainly will miss working with a strong, cooperative student and employee centered school board.”

Griffin has been in the district for the past 37 years as a math teacher, an assistant and vice principal and the high school executive director before becoming superintendent.

Under his leadership, the graduation rate came close to 93 percent-the highest in Central Florida. There are no D or F schools in the district.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clip at the top of the page.