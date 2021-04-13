Seminole County Residents Must Boil Water Through Wednesday

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Some Seminole County residents will remain under a boil water advisory until at least Wednesday.

All customers of Seminole County’s Southeast Regional Water Treatment Plant must boil water for cooking, drinking and brushing teeth. The plant lost power over the weekend and must test negative for bacteria for two consecutive days.

The customers are in the southeast end of the county east of State Road 436. Customers can call 407-665-2767 to see if they are in the affected area. Check here for more information about the boil water notice from Seminole County.

(2/2) Affected residents should boil any water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient; bottled water may also be used. More info: (407) 665-2767 pic.twitter.com/qHTFDZ1LzG — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) April 10, 2021

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, a statewide collaborative reporting on health care.



Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by AdventHealth.