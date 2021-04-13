 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Seminole County Residents Must Boil Water Through Wednesday

by (WMFE)

Some Seminole County residents will remain under a boil water notice at least until Wednesday.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Some Seminole County residents will remain under a boil water advisory until at least Wednesday.

All customers of Seminole County’s Southeast Regional Water Treatment Plant must boil water for cooking, drinking and brushing teeth. The plant lost power over the weekend and must test negative for bacteria for two consecutive days.

The customers are in the southeast end of the county east of State Road 436. Customers can call 407-665-2767 to see if they are in the affected area. Check here for more information about the boil water notice from Seminole County. 


WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, a statewide collaborative reporting on health care.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by AdventHealth.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP