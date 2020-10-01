 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Seminole County residents lead the state in self-response to 2020 Census

A couple of census tracts in Sanford had self-response rates under 50, but otherwise Seminole County households did a good job responding to the 2020 Census. Image: U.S. Census Bureau

Seminole leads all Florida counties in self-reporting for the 2020 Census as the national count nears its end.

Data collection could wrap up next week or at the end of October. The question is in the federal courts.

But so far in Seminole County, about 73 percent of households have self-reported, mostly by answering a questionnaire at 2020Census-dot-gov.

Community Services Director Rebecca Hammock credits the civic-mindedness of Seminole residents, the county’s Complete Count Committee, its Census Response Team and effective advertising and outreach.

“And the cities have done a lot of messaging through social media as well as even sent out postcards to hard-to-count areas,” she said.

Now census workers are visiting homes that haven’t responded. They have finished about 90 percent of the follow-up work.

If the county has a little more time, Hammock says, it will continue to focus efforts on those challenging areas where residents may not trust the process.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

