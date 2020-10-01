Seminole County residents lead the state in self-response to 2020 Census

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Seminole leads all Florida counties in self-reporting for the 2020 Census as the national count nears its end.

Data collection could wrap up next week or at the end of October. The question is in the federal courts.

But so far in Seminole County, about 73 percent of households have self-reported, mostly by answering a questionnaire at 2020Census-dot-gov.

Community Services Director Rebecca Hammock credits the civic-mindedness of Seminole residents, the county’s Complete Count Committee, its Census Response Team and effective advertising and outreach.

“And the cities have done a lot of messaging through social media as well as even sent out postcards to hard-to-count areas,” she said.

Now census workers are visiting homes that haven’t responded. They have finished about 90 percent of the follow-up work.

If the county has a little more time, Hammock says, it will continue to focus efforts on those challenging areas where residents may not trust the process.