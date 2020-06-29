Seminole County Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect Wednesday

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Seminole County is implementing a face mask mandate. The executive order goes into effect Wednesday. People will be required to wear a face mask while at work, places of assembly or other places open to the public.

Face masks are not required for outdoor businesses or other places where people are able to stay six feet apart from each other.

Other counties, including Orange and Osceola, also have mask mandates.