Seminole County Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect Wednesday
Seminole County is implementing a face mask mandate. The executive order goes into effect Wednesday. People will be required to wear a face mask while at work, places of assembly or other places open to the public.
Face masks are not required for outdoor businesses or other places where people are able to stay six feet apart from each other.
Other counties, including Orange and Osceola, also have mask mandates.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity