 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Seek /n/ Find Lead Singer finds Catharsis in Song Writing

by Paola Chinchilla (WMFE)
Play Audio

Blake Trent of Seek n Find. Photo: Paola Chinchilla

Blake Trent and Patrick Languirand of Seek n Find. Photo: Paola Chinchilla

Seek /n/ Find was the third performance of the Intersection Live Recording at The Abbey.

Seek /n/ Find officially formed two weeks before their submission to the Tiny Desk Contest. Blake Trent, the lead singer and guitarist, met both of his band mates online. He met Tricia Kennedy, the band’s drummer, on Instagram. Later he met Patrick Languirand, the band’s bass player, off of Craigslist.

“Pat joined us and from the moment we met, it was a match made in heaven. We’ve been together ever since,” Trent said. “All of like two months.”

Tricia Kennedy of Seek n Find. Photo: Paola Chinchilla

When asked about ‘Belong,’ the song they submitted to the contest, Trent talked about his growth from the music he grew up to listening to.

“I grew up a part of the alt-rock generation, we were all like ‘We have problems!’ ‘Yeah, we have problems!’ but nobody was doing anything about it. We were stuck at the ‘We have problems!’ part. And I wanted to write music that helped me move past where I was and not just recognize that state, ” Trent said.

“To move from the brokenness to something better. So writing this music has been a cathartic process.”

The group is currently in the process of recording songs to be released in summer. You can find their music on Youtube.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more, sent every other Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP