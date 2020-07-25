Secretary Beshears Says He’ll Meet with Florida Bar Owners Next Week to Talk Reopening

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Bars have been closed in the state since June 26.

In a Tweet on Saturday, Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said he’ll meet with Florida bar and brewery owners next week “to discuss ideas of how to reopen.”

“We will come up with a Safe, Smart and Step-by-step plan based on input, science and relative facts on how to reopen as soon as possible,” Beshears wrote.

Next week starting Friday, I’m going to set meetings throughout Florida with breweries and bars to discuss ideas on how to reopen. We will come up with a Safe, Smart and Step-by-step plan based on input, science and relative facts on how to reopen as soon as possible. — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) July 25, 2020

Beshears closed down the establishments on June 26 after coronavirus cases began to surge in the state.

More than 100 Florida bars and breweries sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis last week saying they would have to shut down if they weren’t included in the state’s reopening.

The Florida Brewers Guild said around 10,000 jobs are linked to Florida’s breweries.

In a Tweet minutes after the announcement, Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani invited Beshears and his team to District 47 which includes Orlando.

“We have many small businesses who would like to be a part of this conversation,” Eskamani wrote.

Hi Secretary— we invite you to #HD47, we have many small businesses who would like to be a part of this conversation. — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 25, 2020

With reporting by WMFE’s Brendan Byrne.