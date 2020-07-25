 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Secretary Beshears Says He’ll Meet with Florida Bar Owners Next Week to Talk Reopening

by (WMFE)

Photo: Bence Boros

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Bars have been closed in the state since June 26. 

In a Tweet on Saturday, Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said he’ll meet with Florida bar and brewery owners next week “to discuss ideas of how to reopen.”

“We will come up with a Safe, Smart and Step-by-step plan based on input, science and relative facts on how to reopen as soon as possible,” Beshears wrote.

Beshears closed down the establishments on June 26 after coronavirus cases began to surge in the state.

More than 100 Florida bars and breweries sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis last week saying they would have to shut down if they weren’t included in the state’s reopening.

The Florida Brewers Guild said around 10,000 jobs are linked to Florida’s breweries.

In a Tweet minutes after the announcement, Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani invited Beshears and his team to District 47 which includes Orlando.

“We have many small businesses who would like to be a part of this conversation,” Eskamani wrote.

With reporting by WMFE’s Brendan Byrne.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

TOP