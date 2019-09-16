Second Transgender Woman Slain in Florida in 2019

Florida sheriff’s deputies are investigating the slaying of a transgender woman whose body was found in her burning car.

Media reports say the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Sept. 4 death of 23-year-old Bee Love Slater in Clewiston, Florida.

The Human Rights Campaign says Slater is at least the 18th transgender woman to be killed in 2019.

Bee Love Slater is the 18th known transgender person killed this year, a majority of whom were Black trans women. These victims are not numbers — they were people with hopes and dreams, loved ones and communities who will miss them every day. #SayHerName https://t.co/GRZlJ5VD1o — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 14, 2019

Capt. Susan Harrelle declined to tell the Palm Beach Post how Slater died, saying only the killer or a witness would know that.

She said detectives are investigating whether Slater’s gender identity was a motive for the slaying.

.@IndyaMoore spotlighted the crisis of violence facing trans women at the #FMAS2019, wearing earrings depicting the deceased. “Just like me these women dared to exhaust their freedom to exist by being visible. However, instead of being celebrated, they’re punished for it.” pic.twitter.com/jZLsgzewyu — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) September 6, 2019

Slater’s friend Kenard Wade told WINK-TV that Slater had received threats the night she died and she wanted to leave the Lake Okeechobee area to avoid trouble.