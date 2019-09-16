 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Second Transgender Woman Slain in Florida in 2019

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

Bee Love Slater was found dead on September 4. Photo: Bee Love Slater

Florida sheriff’s deputies are investigating the slaying of a transgender woman whose body was found in her burning car.

Media reports say the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Sept. 4 death of 23-year-old Bee Love Slater in Clewiston, Florida.

The Human Rights Campaign says Slater is at least the 18th transgender woman to be killed in 2019.

Capt. Susan Harrelle declined to tell the Palm Beach Post how Slater died, saying only the killer or a witness would know that.

She said detectives are investigating whether Slater’s gender identity was a motive for the slaying.

Slater’s friend Kenard Wade told WINK-TV that Slater had received threats the night she died and she wanted to leave the Lake Okeechobee area to avoid trouble.


