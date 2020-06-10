Second sinkhole opens up along Baseline Road near Ocala

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A second large sinkhole has opened up along State Road 35 near Ocala.

The wide but shallow sinkhole is in a retention area on the west side of the highway — which is also known as Baseline Road.

The two southbound lanes near Poplar Road were closed Tuesday evening, but the inside lane has since been reopened.

About a mile north, the Department of Transportation is rerouting traffic around a sinkhole that opened up Sunday morning, causing an accident.

That hole — estimated at 35 feet wide and 20 feet deep — has swallowed part of the northbound lanes at Dogwood Road.

The sinkholes are associated with heavy rains in recent days.

It is not clear when they can be repaired.