 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Second sinkhole opens up along Baseline Road near Ocala

by (WMFE)

Traffic is being rerouted around a sinkhole on State Road 35 at Dogwood Road near Ocala. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

A second large sinkhole has opened up along State Road 35 near Ocala.

The wide but shallow sinkhole is in a retention area on the west side of the highway — which is also known as Baseline Road.

A second large sinkhole has opened up on State Road 35 between Silver Springs and Belleview. Photo: Joe Byrnes

The two southbound lanes near Poplar Road were closed Tuesday evening, but the inside lane has since been reopened.

About a mile north, the Department of Transportation is rerouting traffic around a sinkhole that opened up Sunday morning, causing an accident.

That hole — estimated at 35 feet wide and 20 feet deep — has swallowed part of the northbound lanes at Dogwood Road. 

The sinkholes are associated with heavy rains in recent days. 

It is not clear when they can be repaired.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP