Second sinkhole opens up along Baseline Road near Ocala
A second large sinkhole has opened up along State Road 35 near Ocala.
The wide but shallow sinkhole is in a retention area on the west side of the highway — which is also known as Baseline Road.
The two southbound lanes near Poplar Road were closed Tuesday evening, but the inside lane has since been reopened.
About a mile north, the Department of Transportation is rerouting traffic around a sinkhole that opened up Sunday morning, causing an accident.
That hole — estimated at 35 feet wide and 20 feet deep — has swallowed part of the northbound lanes at Dogwood Road.
The sinkholes are associated with heavy rains in recent days.
It is not clear when they can be repaired.
