Second Orlando International Airport Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus
A second TSA officer at the Orlando International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.
Orlando TSA Worker Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Talks Symptoms, Testing, and TSA’s Response
Federal Security Director Pete Garcia, who supervises Transportation Security Administration operations at the airport, says the officer hasn’t worked since Wednesday.
In an email to workers, he says the officer is recovering at home and will not come back to work until a doctor clears it.
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will continue deep-cleaning checkpoints, along with break rooms, work areas, and employee shuttles.
The first TSA worker at the airport to contract the coronavirus, Andrea Silas, was diagnosed last week.
The airport recommends workers do the following to prevent the spread of the virus:
- Wear gloves in all positions
- Authorize frontline personnel whose security screening tasks require them to routinely come into close contact with the traveling public to wear surgical masks if they choose to do so
- Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available
- Avoid touching face, nose, mouth, and eyes with hands
- Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home if sick
As of Friday afternoon, at least 15 TSA workers at airports in California, Florida, Georgia, New York, and Ohio had tested positive for coronavirus. For a map of the airports that have been affected, click on the link.
