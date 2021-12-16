 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Second Harvest, Orange County Public Schools team up to offer seven food drops this weekend ahead of the holidays

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


One in five children in the Central Florida area is food insecure and this hunger is only exacerbated over school breaks. 

Orange County Public Schools are closed for the next two weeks for Winter Break, which means students won’t receive free breakfasts and lunches as per usual. 

Second Harvest of Central Florida’s Chief Development Officer Greg Higgerson says that’s why the food bank is holding food drops this weekend in conjunction with the district. Higgerson says the plan is to pass out some 2,600 meals to K-12 kids at seven school sites to hold families over until classes resume in the new year. 

“So again, there are really some families out there for whom an extra $100 dollars or $200 dollars over the two-week school break in food money is going to make a difference. It’s going to make an even bigger challenge for them at the holidays.”

Higgerson says students who miss out on proper nutrition over the break could suffer the physical and emotional consequences of hunger.

“But the truth is for a kid, you have some irreversible effects. You get one shot at growing up and a lot of times what we find is that there are certainly cognitive development issues that can result from malnutrition. There’s also behavioral issues.”

Residents can also use the food finder on the Second Harvest website to locate other food pantries near them. 

A list of the food drop sites will be released later this week on OCPS’ social media channels. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP