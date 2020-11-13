Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is Gearing Up to Feed Families Over the Holidays With the Help of Trustco Bank, Other Partners

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Trustco Bank in Longwood is donating 1,000 turkeys to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida on Monday to help meet the need for food this holiday season.

The turkeys will be distributed to Second Harvest Food Bank’s feeding partners who will pass them out to families at mobile food drops and emergency food pantries.

More than 650,000 people are food insecure on any given day in Central Florida since the pandemic started.

That’s why Eric Schreck, Florida Regional President of Trustco Bank, says his company felt the need to step up and donate food for people’s holiday dinners.

“People seem to be more philanthropic than ever during the holidays. But this year I think it’s more important than ever to reach out to your church or Second Harvest Food Bank or others and help out because there’s always a need but it just seems like this year it’ll be so much more.”



Second Harvest’s Chief Development Officer Greg Higgerson says they’ve already distributed 50 million meals since mid-March, a record unsurpassed since the Great Recession.

He says 40 percent of the people who use their food locator tool have never gone to a food bank before.

“If you’re somebody who hasn’t been affected too terribly by this disease and this economic downturn, find a way to help. Whether that’s at one of our partner feeding programs across Central Florida or through our food bank. Just find a way to get involved and make a difference. Whether that’s volunteering, whether that’s donating money or food. Whatever you can do. And keep in mind that this is going to be a protracted recovery.”

To find the food bank nearest you, check out the locator tool on Second Harvest’s website here.

