 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Second Central Florida Presumed Positive Case Announced in Seminole County

by (WMFE)

Follow @HealthyFla for updates. Photo: CDC @cdc

The Florida Department of Health has announced the second presumed positive case of coronavirus in Central Florida. 

The 68-year-old Seminole County man tested positive for the virus at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. 

He is currently self-isolated and being cared for. The case is travel-related. 

This new case brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state in Florida residents to twenty-seven. 

Health officials recommend practicing good hygiene and staying home from work or school if sick to stop the spread of the virus.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP