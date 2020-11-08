Second Cable Snaps On Arecibo Observatory, Causing More Damage To Dish

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A second cable snapped on the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, causing more damage to the reflective dish below. The asteroid-hunting telescope has been out of service since August.

The second cable snapped Friday, causing additional damage to the dish and other supporting cables.

Engineers are still investigating the first accident, where a main cable slipped out of its socket back in August, sending a support structure crashing into the massive dish below.

The second cable that failed was attached to the same support structure — leading observatory managers to think an increase in stress from the first cable led to the second snapping.

“This is certainly not what we wanted to see, but the important thing is that no one got hurt,” said Francisco Cordova, the director of the observatory. “We have been thoughtful in our evaluation and prioritized safety in planning for repairs that were supposed to begin Tuesday. Now this. There is much uncertainty until we can stabilize the structure. It has our full attention. We are evaluating the situation with our experts and hope to have more to share soon.”

The team will now focus on relieving the tension in the existing cables and installing temporary supports. The University of Central Florida, which partly runs the observatory, requested supplemental funding from the National Science Foundation to repair damage from the first accident.

It’s unclear just how much additional money or time it will take to bring the observatory back online.

The Arecibo Observatory is home to one of the most powerful telescopes on the planet, conducting research in atmospheric sciences, planetary sciences, radio astronomy and radar astronomy.

UCF manages the facility under a cooperative agreement with Universidad Ana G. Méndez and Yang Enterprises Inc. for the NSF.