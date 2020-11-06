SeaWorld Reports Loss In Revenue And Attendance For Third Quarter

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



SeaWorld saw a significant drop in attendance and revenue at their theme parks in the third quarter. Seaworld had a nearly 81% drop in attendance and a net loss of more than $79 million this year compared to 2019.

The theme park said that’s due to pandemic restrictions like fewer operating days and hours, capacity limitations, and limits to the amount of money spent on marketing.

But, things began to look up as the quarter came to a close at the end of September. SeaWorld said trends are improving as the fourth quarter gets underway this month….with attendance down about 40% in October.

Currently, 10 of SeaWorld’s 12 parks are open, including all 5 in Florida.