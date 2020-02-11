 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


SeaWorld Reaches $65 Million Dollar Settlement in 2014 Class Action Lawsuit

by (WMFE)

The 2013 documentary "Blackfish" hurt ticket sales at the Orlando park. Photo: Thomas Lipke @t_lipke

SeaWorld announced it will pay $65 million dollars to settle a 2014 class action lawsuit brought by shareholders in the company.

The 2014 lawsuit claimed SeaWorld violated the Securities Exchange Act by hiding the impact of the documentary “Blackfish” on ticket sales. 

The 2013 documentary examined the death of trainer Dawn Brancheau and the treatment of animals at the theme park.

SeaWorld says the settlement which is still pending court approval-does not constitute any admission of guilt or wrongdoing on their part.

In 2018 Seaworld and its former CEO reached a $5 million dollar settlement with the federal government over similar charges. 


