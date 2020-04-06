SeaWorld CEO Resigns After 5 Months In Position

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



SeaWorld is searching for a CEO, again. Sergio Rivera resigned after holding the job for only 5 months.

Rivera signed on as CEO back in November under a 3 year contract. Rivera said he resigned because of disagreements over the Board’s involvement in the decision making at the company.

His resignation makes this the fourth turnover in leadership in the last 3 years. His predecessor, Gustavo “Gus” Antorcha, resigned in September 2019 after serving only 7 months as CEO.

Marc Swanson, Chief Financial Officer at SeaWorld, will once again step in as Interim CEO while an executive search firm looks for a permanent successor.

The leadership shakeup comes as SeaWorld furloughed more than 90% of its employees amid the coronavirus pandemic. SeaWorld Entertainment operates multiple theme parks, including SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica.