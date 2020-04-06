 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


SeaWorld CEO Resigns After 5 Months In Position

by (WMFE)

Photo: NeONBRAND @neonbrand

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

SeaWorld is searching for a CEO, again. Sergio Rivera resigned after holding the job for only 5 months. 

Rivera signed on as CEO back in November under a 3 year contractRivera said he resigned because of disagreements over the Board’s involvement in the decision making at the company. 

His resignation makes this the fourth turnover in leadership in the last 3 years.  His predecessor, Gustavo “Gus” Antorcha, resigned in September 2019 after serving only 7 months as CEO. 

 Marc Swanson, Chief Financial Officer at SeaWorld, will once again step in as Interim CEO while an executive search firm looks for a permanent successor.

The leadership shakeup comes as SeaWorld furloughed more than 90% of its employees amid the coronavirus pandemicSeaWorld Entertainment operates multiple theme parks, including SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP