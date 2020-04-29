SeaWorld Asks Feds for Loan After Furloughing Workers; DeSantis Prepares for Phase I of Economic Recovery; Lawsuit Over State’s Broken Unemployment System Heads to Court; Your Coronavirus Update for 4/29

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Why Remote Work Sucks, According To Science

Greg Rosalsky, Planet Money

Like a decent chunk of the American workforce, Planet Money is now working remotely. Every morning, we have an all-staff video conference on GoToMeeting. We use Slack for conversations. We record in closets and use Dropbox to transfer the files. We’re making the best of it — we’re happy to have the work — but no one really loves it.

Since the birth of the personal computer, futurists have been predicting the death of the office. If we can chat over video and instantly exchange messages and files, they figured, why would we endure stressful commutes in fossil-fuel-burning vehicles just to sit side by side in brick-and-mortar buildings? I mean, we’re mostly staring at screens there anyway.

But the office has proven more stubbornly useful than we had imagined. Between 2005 and 2015, despite the spread of high-speed Internet and apps like Zoom, Slack and Dropbox, the percentage of people regularly working remotely increased only between 2 and 3 percentage points. An estimated 37% of American jobs could plausibly be done full time from home — but, before the pandemic, the total percentage of American workers that worked “at least half the time” from home was only about 4 percent.

Now, with COVID-19, about a third of the workforce is working remotely, and this transition hasn’t been easy. At Planet Money, we’re facing issues like how to replicate studio-quality sound at home and how to maintain team comradery through cameras on our computers. We’re not alone. According to a recent survey by the Society of Human Resource Management, over 70 percent of employers report struggles with shifting to remote work. Another survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers finds that about half of companies believe they are witnessing a dip in productivity with this shift. The Stanford psychologist Jeremy Bailenson has spent two decades studying virtual communication between humans, and he’s cataloged the ways existing technology fails us. We talked with him, naturally, through Zoom. The technology is kinda awkward. And that’s a big part of the problem. “When we’re actually face to face, we don’t stare at each other’s eyes for that long,” Bailneson says. “But the default setting on a lot of these videoconference technologies is a Brady Bunch grid, where everybody’s staring at you right in the face.” It’s exhausting and superweird to have disembodied heads just staring at you for hours. “People have very dedicated personal norms about the proper space one should leave between themselves and others,” he says. “But when you’re on a video call, your personal space is defined by how close the camera is to your face. In real life, this view of someone would be crazy. If you were regularly this close to a colleague’s face in a physical office, you’d probably have serious problems with the HR department.” “We very rarely get that close to someone unless we’re in a fight or an intimate situation,” he says. It’s not all bad. In a series of experiments, Bailenson found that the gaze of a teacher in a video call made students pay closer attention, causing a short-term spike in their productivity. But, he finds, this sort of 1984-style, constant gaze from a superior also causes mental overload. “So I believe that had we run our studies over days, weeks, and months, productivity would have a very steep decline.” Employers like offices so they can keep an eye on the people who do the actual work and motivate them to be productive. It’s much easier to do that in person. The office is a favorite setting of thinkfluencers, as well, who tout its “serendipitous interactions.” Think brains colliding with brains in random interactions that generate profitable ideas. Companies like Google and Facebook have bought into this idea, designing big offices with communal spaces to try to get creative juices flowing. Social scientists like Bailenson call this “the watercooler effect,” and it’s something that is missing in the more structured communication on Zoom calls and even Slack, where everyone is trying not to interrupt everyone else and nothing seems to happen spontaneously. The office is also a place for social bonding, mentorship and professional development. We’re social animals with a gazillion nonverbal microexpressions that we use to communicate, and these can be lost in two-dimensional digital mediums. Still, it’s possible that for many types of jobs, being face to face might not matter for productivity. One study of call centers in China, for example, showed workers were actually more productive when working remotely. Not to mention, working remotely means we don’t have to waste time commuting. Bailenson hopes improvements in technology can make working remotely much better. He has spent years studying and developing virtual reality, augmented reality and other technologies with the hopes they can liberate us from mind-numbing commutes. But don’t get too hopeful. Bailenson shared a story about the state of VR technology. When COVID-19 hit in March, the IEEE Virtual Reality Conference, which is sort of the big VR annual event, got canceled, and a virtual one was held. Organizers gave participants the option to participate with VR Goggles, on Zoom, or via Twitch. In a symbol of the state of the technology, Bailenson says, less than a quarter of the VR people decided to use VR to attend the VR conference. So we have a long way to go on that front. Until then, good luck with your Zoom calls.

Hospitals recommend businesses put certain protections in place before they open

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Central Florida hospital leaders have given recommendations for how businesses could get back to work by the end of the week.

The Orange County task force met yesterday, and Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make an announcement today about phase I plans for lifting a statewide stay-at-home order.

AdventHealth’s Senior Vice President of Ambulatory Services Dr. Scott Brady says employers should be prepared to universally mask and temperature check employees.

Brady says they should also allow workers with high temperatures or with other symptoms to stay home.

He says the same guidelines apply to houses of worship like churches.

“If churches can universal mask, keep people six feet apart, have hand sanitizers everywhere, and take people’s temperature, there’s no reason churches can’t open.”

Brady says if outbreaks happen, they should be identified by zip code, allowing businesses in the area to temporarily close.

Meanwhile, Governor Ron DeSantis met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday to discuss restarting the state’s economy.

FEA asks education commissioner to create groups separate from governor’s Re-Open Florida Task Force to guide state’s opening of schools

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

The Florida Education Association is asking the state’s education commissioner to create two groups that would guide how schools should re-open. These groups would be separate from the governor’s Re-Open Florida Task Force.

The FEA is encouraging Florida’s Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to form two committees—one for PreK-12 schools, the other for colleges. The organization also listed people that should be included in the committees such as students, parents, superintendents, school board members and community groups like the NAACP and the Hispanic Federation. The FEA gave a statement saying that the committees if formed, would give recommendations on how to reopen schools and address issues like mental health.

Report details economic impact of school closures

Brendan Rivers, WJCT

A new report suggests Florida’s economy will take at least an $850 million dollar hit due to school campuses being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The study is from the Florida Council of 100 – a group of business leaders who advise the governor.

Governor Ron DeSantis decided last week students will continue distance learning for the rest of the school year — and as they stay home, their parents are not as productive employees.

The Council of 100 estimates that lost productivity will cost employers between $1.7 billion dollars and potentially many times that amount — if parents can’t find reliable child care once businesses reopen, for example.

As the governor looks at how to reopen schools, and the economy, the Council of 100 is recommending school districts offer teachers more training over the summer so they can better teach from a distance if there’s another outbreak of the virus.

The business group also says the state should offer more support to parents as they try to help their children with virtual education.

Non-profit think tank warns Florida leadership, federal CARES Act money won’t cover revenue shortfalls

Ryan Dailey, WFSU

Non-profit think-tank the Florida Policy Institute is warning state leadership that money earmarked for Florida through the federal CARES Act won’t cover state budgetary shortfalls. A massive spike in unemployment will lead to depressed sales tax revenue, and the Institute’s analysts claim COVID-19 will cause disruption worse than that of the Great Recession. Out of a $150 billion federal coronavirus relief fund for states and local governments, $4.6 billion is going to Florida. Although none of that money can go toward supplementing revenue losses for the state, says the Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight.

“It included some stipulations on which expenses would be allowable under the Coronavirus Relief Fund, or CRF, and it did not include spending to directly address revenue shortfalls. This was confirmed last week in additional guidance that was published from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which states that CRF funds cannot be used to backfill revenue losses and shore up state budgets,” Knight said. Knight says allowable expenditures have to be directly related to helping address the public health crisis that is COVID-19. For that reason, Knight thinks states will need additional federal funding specifically for stabilizing their budgets, and Florida is no exception.

FAMU anticipates multi-million dollar losses

Lynn Hatter, WFSU

Florida A&M University leaders say they’re pleased to have received more than $6.5 million dollars in federal funding, but they warn the money won’t be enough to offset anticipated declines in enrollment come the fall. Fewer students have enrolled so far than at this point last year. University CFO Alan Robertson says the school has also already gone through a second wave of funding meant to shore up school budgets. “We have literally already blown through the institutional [dollars], so there’s some hopefully some additional dollars coming, and we’ll talk to you about that in the future.” The loss of students means a drop in tuition, and in other auxiliary areas such as housing revenues and meal plans. A 5 percent drop in fall enrollment would cost FAMU about $5.6 million dollars, a 10 percent reduction would cost the school more than $11 million. If summer enrollment falls, the school could lose millions more. Florida’s colleges and universities are bracing themselves for budget cuts amid the pandemic.

Lawsuit over Florida’s broken unemployment system headed to court

Tom Flanagan, WFSU

As early as this Friday, the first part of a lawsuit against the State of Florida for its broken unemployment system will go before Leon Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey. Gautier Kitchen is co-counsel in the suit along with the Marie Maddox Law Firm’s Julie Meadows-Keefe. “We are hoping that the judge will immediately order them to do what’s necessary to repair the system and immediately do what’s necessary to approve people. 200,000 people have been deemed ineligible with no appeal,” Meadows-Keefe said. Over the longer term, Gautier and Meadows-Keefe say they’ll prove that the system, set up when U.S. Senator Rick Scott was governor, was designed to discourage applicants.

Florida governor prepares for phase 1 of reopening state

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting ready to announce his plan to begin reopening the state. He said during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday that he’ll announce plans for the first phase of reopening the state on Wednesday. DeSantis largely painted a positive picture of how the state has responded to the virus outbreak, saying it hasn’t been as large a problem as many people predicted. He said phase one of the reopening “is not a very big leap.” According to statistics released by the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Florida has had about 30,000 cases of the coronavirus, which has led to about 1,170 deaths.

After furloughing 95% of workers, SeaWorld seeks fed loan

