Searching For Aliens

We’re on the hunt for aliens. NASA astrobiologists are scanning the skies for signs of life. But will extraterrestrials look like the little green humanoids from science fiction movies, books or TV?

We’ll take a look at the efforts to find signs of life outside our universe with two scientists. First, NC State associate professor of planetary science Paul Byrne brings us up to speed on the current methods to look for alien life on other worlds — and what those life-forms might look like.

Then, NASA astrobiologist Laurie Barge talks about the importance of habitability and why the search for alien life actually starts here on Earth.

And later in the show, we’ll talk with science fiction author Jeff VanderMeer about the evolution of aliens in fiction and how science fact has shaped our imaginative speculation about aliens.

We’re talking aliens this week on Are We There Yet? here on America’s Space Station.