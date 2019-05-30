Search For Pulse Memorial Design Team Narrows To Six Finalists

The search for the team that will design a memorial and museum at Pulse has narrowed to six finalists.

The onePULSE Foundation says the finalists will submit proposals for a public exhibition in October. The winning design will be announced later that same month.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma says the teams represent a range of disciplines from architecture to art and are known for memorials worldwide like the national lynching memorial in Alabama.

“It gives me comfort because I hope that the families and survivors who are left here, affected forever, realize that the world is still wrapping their arms around them, that they want to honor them and they want to give them this respectful space.”

The finalists were selected from 168 submissions across 19 countries. The 2016 mass shooting at Pulse left 49 dead. A memorial and museum at the nightclub is to be complete in 2022.